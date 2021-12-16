Stealth Trading Down 7.2% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.35 million and $450.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

