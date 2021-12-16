Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Up 76.6% in November

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPLP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 15,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Steel Partners has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard bought 16,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

