Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 908,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

