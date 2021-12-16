Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 908,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
