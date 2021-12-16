Stellar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $415.77 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and $415.77 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00215700 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00135299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.17 or 0.08251696 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00571339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00081076 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,477 coins and its circulating supply is 24,632,947,842 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.