Stenprop (LON:STP) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.44). Approximately 596,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.75 ($2.40).

The firm has a market cap of £537.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.29.

About Stenprop (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.