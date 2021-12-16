Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.28. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

SCL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Stepan by 18.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

