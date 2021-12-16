Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

