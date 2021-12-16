Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $975,538. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

AFL opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

