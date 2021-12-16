Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

