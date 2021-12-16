Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.21 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,160,000 after buying an additional 452,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $160.75 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.