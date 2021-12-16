Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after buying an additional 694,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

