Stephens Inc. AR Sells 24,688 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

MO opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.