Stephens Inc. AR Sells 813 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.20.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

