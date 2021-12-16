Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 32,347 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.47% of HealthStream worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a P/E ratio of 112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

