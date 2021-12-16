Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,885 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.31% of Alpha Teknova worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.