Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 38,902 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,902 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $402.48 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.95.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.