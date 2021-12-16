Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,570 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,412 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 13,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $839,856.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $348,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,473 shares of company stock worth $26,888,020. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

