Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Mimecast worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mimecast by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,635,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $2,319,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,327. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

