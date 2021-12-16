Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.37

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 9798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STER. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $4,126,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $11,132,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $23,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

