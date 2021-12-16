Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.37

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 9798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STER. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $4,126,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $11,132,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $23,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
