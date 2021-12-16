stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.85 or 0.08331033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,485.72 or 1.00310750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.78 or 0.01114658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

