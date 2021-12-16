Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 16th (ABDN, ABNB, ADNT, BZLFY, CCMP, CDK, CNI, COLM, DOCU, ESS)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 16th:

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 275 ($3.63) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 320 ($4.23).

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $195.00 target price on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $220.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $390.00.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

