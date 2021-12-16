Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 16th (ADS, AIR, AR, AT1, B4B3, BLX, CEC1, CNR, CP, DHER)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 16th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €345.00 ($387.64) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €139.00 ($156.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.50 ($8.43) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.00 ($12.36) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by TD Securities to C$46.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.60 ($6.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$170.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$98.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €180.00 ($202.25) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.80 ($24.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$2.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €27.50 ($30.90) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target cut by Desjardins to C$11.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €72.00 ($80.90) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by CIBC to C$25.50. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity to C$17.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$22.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €810.00 ($910.11) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$3.75. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$5.25. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

