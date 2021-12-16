Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 16th (AQN, AR, BAND, BFAM, CF, CGX, CNQ, CSU, CTS, DTM)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 16th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $15.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $18.50 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was given a $16.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $111.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$60.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$0.80. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$0.80.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $294.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $300.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $311.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $265.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $265.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $633.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $176.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$15.25 to C$16.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

