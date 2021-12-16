Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 16th (AQN, AR, BAND, BFAM, CF, CGX, CNQ, CSU, CTS, DTM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 16th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $15.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $18.50 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

was given a $16.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $111.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$60.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$0.80. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$0.80.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $294.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $300.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $311.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $265.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $265.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $633.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $176.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$15.25 to C$16.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

