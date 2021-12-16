Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 16th (AOT, AQN, ELD, GRN, HBM, HLS, MX, PSK, QTRH, STN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 16th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$1.65 target price on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)

had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$76.00 target price on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$5.75 target price on the stock.

