Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 16th (AOT, AQN, ELD, GRN, HBM, HLS, MX, PSK, QTRH, STN)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 16th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$1.65 target price on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$76.00 target price on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$5.75 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.