Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 16th (ACBI, AUB, BEP, BK, BKFKF, BKNG, CFB, CZMWY, DPUKY, EQR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 16th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.50.

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $281.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification and capital adequacy bode well. Higher premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. The Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. Strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital deployment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile, building a portfolio with mix toward product lines with better rate adequacy and higher long-term margins and reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit of Everest Re. Also, high costs weigh on margin.”

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.