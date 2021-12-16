Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,738 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the average daily volume of 384 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALT traded up $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,086. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

