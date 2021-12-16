Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ziff Davis Put Options (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,474 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,243% compared to the typical volume of 74 put options.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 443,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,232. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $93.78 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several brokerages have commented on ZD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

