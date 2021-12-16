Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF makes up about 1.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.71% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 347.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,896. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

