Streamit Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,385.35 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $45,385.35 and $11.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

