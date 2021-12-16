Streamr 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.85 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $89.89 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039736 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00205072 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

