Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Up 6.8%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.33. 15,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 587,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several research firms recently commented on SDIG. Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

