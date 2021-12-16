Strs Ohio Purchases 5,585 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 81.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $63.56 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.