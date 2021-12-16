Strs Ohio Sells 3,216 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

