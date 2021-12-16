STV Group (LON:STVG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) target price on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON STVG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 344 ($4.55). 322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.98. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 276 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.09).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

