Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €15.20 ($17.08) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

Shares of SZU opened at €13.53 ($15.20) on Thursday. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.24 ($12.63) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($16.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.48. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

