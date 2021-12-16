SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.52

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $61.51 million and $5.05 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00207429 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

