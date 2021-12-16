Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 49.0% in November

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SMMYY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.