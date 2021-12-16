Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Bill.com worth $50,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $249.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,598 shares of company stock valued at $128,710,747 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

