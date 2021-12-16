Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $42,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

