Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of F5 Networks worth $39,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,278 shares of company stock worth $8,448,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

FFIV stock opened at $235.89 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

