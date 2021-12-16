Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,781 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 37,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lyft worth $40,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 156,320 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.