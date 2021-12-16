Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,956 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

