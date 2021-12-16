Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

