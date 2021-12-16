Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) PT Raised to $24.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

SMLP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $4,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $2,606,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

