Sumokoin (SUMO) One Day Volume Hits $87,729.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $87,729.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,909,110 coins and its circulating supply is 40,209,110 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

