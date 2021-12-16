Sun (New) Hits Market Cap of $243.58 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $243.58 million and approximately $63.51 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

