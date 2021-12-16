Sun (New) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $252.65 million and $103.19 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00055990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

