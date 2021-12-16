Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 8.8% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.61 million and approximately $617,671.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.05 or 0.08299157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,339,448 coins and its circulating supply is 337,219,068 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.