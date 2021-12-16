SuperFarm Price Hits $1.24 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002593 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $499.44 million and $39.92 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

