Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 423,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

SDPI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,612. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.